It took much of the season to get one, but the Polk Pigskin Picks contest finally had a repeat winner.
Week 11's prize package went to Jeff Lewis of Rockmart once again, who this week took home Shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery in Rockmart, a lavender-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, $10 gift card from Kroger and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
Lewis won the first week of the contest in which he got to enjoy Atlanta Braves tickets as part of the prize package.
Check in this coming week's edition for more on picks and prizes as local teams enter the first round of the playoffs.
There's only a couple weeks left for the contest - this being the last regular season week - and those who want a chance to win the weekly picks contest can still register online at Polkpigskinpicks.com.
With just a couple weeks left, there's a lone leader in "spider" at the top of the charts, followed by kenmax in second, WCH19 in third, karip in fourth and nldeems in fifth place.
Only two points separate the top two spots, and eight points between first and fifth place at this point in the contest. Local weekly pickers have Mary Miller in first place, Andrew Carter and Stacie Baines tied in second, and Samantha Houston and Mitchell LeGrande in third place.