The Polk Pigskin Picks contest is over, and after a season of hard picks and several repeat winners it is just about time to announce a champion.
First, there’s the matter of the final week’s winner. As the season came to a close locally with the Jackets run ending in the second round and big showdowns in college football, Rockmart’s Mark Fennell came up with the last round win before the Pigskin Picks season also ends.
Fennell took home shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin’s Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, an end table lamp from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a coffee gift basket from Kroger and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
His son Cody Fennell came by the Standard Journal office on his behalf to come pick up his prize package.
With the coming final week of the contest, players will be vying for a grand prize package.
Check back next week to find out who the grand champion was for the Polk Pigskin Contest.