46 yards: that is all that stood in the way of Nick Chubb earning the 2019 NFL rushing title.
The Cedartown prospect, who led the league in rushing yards for much of the regular season, just had to put together a decent performance on Sunday to get the accolade. Through no fault of his own, it went to another man.
Tennessee’s Derrick Henry rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in their 35-14 win at Houston. This outburst helped put the former Alabama star atop the rushing yard standings.
As for Chubb, he was only able to muster 41 yards on 13 carries in Cleveland’s 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. All of these carries came in the first half. The Browns thought it would be better to focus on passing in the second half but, in the end, it did not help on the scoreboard.
One coaching staff gave their running back every opportunity to capture the rushing title. The other coaching staff tried to focus on passing in a game that did not matter.
Nick Chubb finishes his 2019 campaign with 1,494 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 298 carries. He also reeled in 36 catches for 278 yards.
The call by the coaching staff to strictly emphasize passing in the second half was yet another questionable decision in Cleveland this season. After the loss, Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens was fired. The Attalla, Ala., native went 6-10 in his only year as man-in-charge of the Browns.
Now that the regular season is over, Chubb has time to hone his craft in the off season. He improved his rushing yard total by nearly 500 yards over last season’s output and he will aim to do the same in 2020.
Chubb is reportedly back in Cedartown, where his story began, putting in work with the same kids he has mentored for quite some time now. Expect him to come back even better next season.