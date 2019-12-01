Nick Chubb paved the way for another big Cleveland victory, and sought another as press time was coming up.
The Cedartown native rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries in their Nov. 24 41-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Chubb also reeled in three catches for 58 yards.
This performance comes as no surprise to anyone — Miami has had a poor defense for much of this season and Chubb has proven to be one of the best up-and-coming backs in the league.
Nick has tallied 1117 rushing yards on 222 carries in 2019 and has 7 rushing touchdowns to his credit. Chubb has also caught 30 passes this season for 224 yards in 2019.
His ability to accomplish all this, while remaining humble, has caught the attention of the entire Cleveland Browns franchise. According to an article by WKYC Studios, the Browns nominated Chubb for the sixth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award this week. This honor is given to players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
As Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said, “Nick goes about his business every day. He takes great pride in how he prepares, how he performs, and how he practices, and he exemplifies everything you want in a football player.”
Nick Chubb could not be found in the scuffle after Cleveland’s win over Pittsburgh three weeks ago. For those who may not remember, Browns lineman Myles Garrett entered a brawl at the end of the game with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph that made the previous 59 minutes of game time seem irrelevant.
Though he was not involved in the fight, one can still expect Chubb to receive some punishing blows in this Sunday’s rematch with the Steelers. Nick, who rushed for 92 yards against Pittsburgh earlier this season, will look to evade those big hits and produce another big-time performance.
Now winners of three straight, Cleveland were traveling to Pittsburgh at the Dawg Pound this Sunday as press time was coming up. Kickoff between the two bitter rivals was set for 1 p.m. and the game was televised on CBS.