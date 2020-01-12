It was a bit of a quiet week for Nick Chubb.
After Cleveland’s season-ending loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 29, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the franchise. The Browns, who fired Head Coach Freddie Kitchens after the loss to the Bengals, are still without a head man.
As for the Browns’ Head Coach search, their current top candidates- per Cleveland.com- are New England Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, San Francisco Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh, Indianapolis assistant GM Ed Dodds, and Philadelphia VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry. Cleveland might opt to wait until the postseason is over to hire a new coach considering coaches like Saleh are still leading their team in the playoffs.
How is Chubb holding off to find out who will be his next coach? The same way he always spends his off-time. He is back home in Cedartown, working out with current and former Bulldog athletes.
Chubb’s next chance to hit the field will come Jan. 26. Nick will start at running back for the AFC team in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at the end of this month. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will kick off at 3 p.m. on ESPN and ABC.