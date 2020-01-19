The Browns have their new man and Chubb has his new coach.
On Jan. 12, the Cleveland Browns named Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their 18th head coach in team history. The 37-year-old Stefanski had only been offensive coordinator for two seasons in Minnesota but had been a member of the Vikings coaching staff since 2006.
The new coach mentioned in an interview on the official team website that he is very excited to start working with his running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
“Those two guys are jumping off the tape,” Stefanski said. “I could not be more impressed by those two. Nick Chubb man, wow, the tape is so impressive. I can’t wait to meet Nick Chubb- the person- because everyone is raving about him.”
Stefanski enters into a pretty favorable position. He takes over one of the most star-studded offenses in the league. Chubb, who finished with the second-most rushing yards in the NFL, is only one of the star-caliber players on the Browns roster. They will return quarterback Baker Mayfield, the aforementioned Kareem Hunt at running back, Jarvis Landy at wide receiver, and a great offensive line. Furthermore, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be a free agent but could choose to return to Cleveland.
Chubb, who has yet to comment on the new hire, remains preparing for the Pro Bowl. Fans will have their chance to see Nick play again very soon.
The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 26. Nick Chubb will be the starting running back for the AFC All-Pros in the game. Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.
Chubb was also back at Cedartown High School last Thursday for the 2019 Bulldogs Football Banquet. He presented the award bearing his name to Kobe Pryor for his performance this past season.