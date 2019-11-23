The Cleveland Browns will continue their push for the playoffs this weekend.
Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns’ offense have done just enough to get a win each of the past two weeks. If they can do the same on Sunday, they will have won their third straight game.
As of this point in the season, Nick Chubb is one of only three NFL players with 1000 rushing yards- the other two are Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook.
Chubb has rushed for 1011 yards and six touchdowns on 201 carries. Along with his 5.0 yard per carry average, Nick has caught 27 passes for 166 yards in 2019.
This weekend, the 4-6 Browns will stay home to take on the 2-8 Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins have the 31st ranked rush defense in the NFL, so Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and the rest of the Cleveland run game appear to have a favorable matchup ahead.
That is exactly what the doctor ordered: the Browns need to stay hot if they hope to qualify for the postseason. As of now, they still have a chance at the playoffs.
Cleveland sits third in their division but are only two games behind the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card race. Therefore, every game from here on out should be treated as a must-win.
Kickoff this Sunday from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox.