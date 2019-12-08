Nick Chubb had a less-than-phenomenal performance in Pittsburgh.
Only weeks after a near-100 yard game against the Steelers on Nov. 14, the Cedartown native recorded only 58 yards on 16 rushing attempts last Sunday. Chubb also reeled in a 21-yard pass in the 20-13 loss. Pittsburgh held Chubb to his first game with less than 90 total yards of offense since Week 1.
This is to be expected for the young star. The Steelers defense, led by Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler, did a fantastic job of seeing what went wrong in the first matchup this season and fixing those issues.
Unfortunately, the loss for Cleveland drops them to 5-7 on the season. Though they are not yet eliminated from playoff contention, they have to nearly win out to earn a Wild Card spot.
The good news sparring from the matchup, though, is that Nick Chubb now leads the NFL in rushing yards. According to ESPN, Chubb now has 1,175 yards on the ground this season. That gives him a narrow edge over no. 2, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, who sits at 1,167.
After a phenomenal rookie season in 2018, Nick is doing even better in 2019. Through 12 games he has amassed 1,175 yards and seven touchdowns on 238 carries for a yards per carry average of 4.9 yards. He has also caught 31 passes this season for 245 yards.
The 23-year-old is pumping out mind-boggling numbers- just like he did at Cedartown High School and at the University of Georgia.
Cleveland appears to have a much more favorable divisional matchup this weekend as the Browns will take on their rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are 1-11 on the season after winning their first game all year just last week.
Cincinnati entered last week surrendering nearly 5 yards per rush, so one can nearly guarantee Cleveland Head Coach Freddie Kitchens will call for a large dose of the run game this Sunday.
Kick-off from the Dawg Pound in Cleveland was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at press time. The AFC North clash will be televised on CBS.