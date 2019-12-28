Nick Chubb had his toughest matchup of the season in Week 15.
The second-year member of the Cleveland Browns picked up only 45 yards on 15 carries in his team’s 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Though he tallied his season-best 165 yards at Baltimore back in Week Four, it appears the Ravens defense was more prepared to stop Chubb in Cleveland on Sunday.
Despite the smaller output on the stat sheet against a talented front-seven for Baltimore, the Cedartown native still leads the entire league in rushing. With a grand total of 1,453 rush yards this season, Chubb holds a 92-yard advantage over Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey who sits in second
In an article by NBC Sports this week, Chubb told reporters he would “trade (the rushing title) right now” for a postseason berth. The 6-9 Cleveland Browns were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 and thus will play their final game of the season this weekend.
As Nick was preparing for his regular season finale, he earned another honor in recent days. Nick Chubb — along with Browns defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson — were given awards from the Cleveland chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2019 season.
Chubb was unanimously voted as the PFWA Joe Thomas Award/Player of the Year winner. Sheldon, on the other hand, was granted the PFWA Dino Lucarelli “Good Guy Award.”
This selection should come as no surprise for Chubb. The Georgia product leads the NFL in rush yards (once again, 1,453), ranks second in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,730), has scored eight rushing touchdowns, has produced seven 100-yard rushing performances, and will be a starter for the AFC team in the 2020 Pro Bowl.
The 2019 season has been a banner one for Cedartown’s chosen son. Chubb found a way to produce at a level nobody in the entire league has been able to this season. If he can bring his A-game for one more contest, he will finish with the rushing title.
The Cleveland Browns will cap off their 2019 campaign with a rivalry contest against their rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 15 carries and caught an eleven yard pass against Cincinnati in Week 14.
If the past is any indicator, expect the Chubbtown native to go out with a bang this Sunday. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Fox.