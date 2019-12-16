To nobody’s surprise, Nick Chubb ran all over the Bengals in recent weeks.
The Cedartown product rushed for 106 yards on only 15 carries and caught an eleven yard pass against Cincinnati. His efforts mightily aided in Cleveland’s 27-19 rivalry game win.
The only true shocker of the matchup was the lack of carries given to Chubb. Nick received only three carries in the first half, much to the dismay of Browns fans on Twitter.
According to an article posted on the Cleveland Browns official website, Chubb gained only 7 yards in the first half before rushing for 99 in the third and fourth quarters of the Dec. 8 win. He is now ninth in franchise history with 1,821 rushing yards in a single season. His great game against the Bengals marked his sixth 100-yard game of the season; he is the first to accomplish this feat for Cleveland since Leroy Kelly in 1968.
After a great performance, Chubb remained the NFL’s leading rusher for another week. Nick has rushed for 1,281 yards and seven scores on 253 carries in 2019. As it stands right now, Chubb has gained 43 more yards on the ground than Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, who sits at second with 1,243 yards. The second-year back out of Georgia has also recorded 32 receptions for 256 yards this season.
The 6-7 Browns will head to the southwest this Sunday for a matchup with the 3-9-1 Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have the no. 22 rushing defense, so expect Arizona to have similar troubles containing Chubb. He has averaged just under 96 rushing yards per game in his last five matchups.
With that being said, he looked to to excel again this past Sunday.