Nick Chubb did not have a banner day against Denver.
In going up against a stout Bronco defense, the Cedartown native recorded 65 yards on 20 carries. Chubb also reeled in four receptions for 26 yards.
Though those are not eye-popping numbers, it still results in a rather serviceable day for Nick. The Denver defense, aside from some bad performances here and there, are a great unit. The Broncos were quite simply better prepared to stop the second-year back, limiting him to his second-lowest yardage total of 2019.
The rest of the Cleveland offense, however, did not do too hot either. Baker Mayfield completed 27 of his 42 pass attempts for 273 yards and a touchdown. The Browns’ defense did well in limiting Denver’s offense, but in the end the Broncos were just a bit too much.
Denver beat Cleveland 24-19 at home. The Mile High loss for the Browns drops Cleveland to 2-6 overall and marks their fourth straight loss. The last win for Freddie Kitchens’ squad came all the way back on Sept. 29, a 40-25 victory at Baltimore.
The start of 2019 is very closely resembling the start of 2018 for the Browns’ offense. Yardage, touchdowns, scoring, and wins/losses are all similar at this point last year.
Unfortunately, this is not helping in the win column. The Browns need to turn the corner soon before they are eliminated from playoff contention. They are currently third in the AFC North, sitting four games behind division leading Baltimore (6-2) and two games behind second-place Pittsburgh, who is 4-4.
Chubb gets the chance to bounce back big-time this week at home. The Browns will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
The Bills have a good pass defense, but their rush defense leaves something to be desired. Buffalo currently has the no. 19 rush defense in the league, allowing an average of 111.6 rush yards per game.
Buffalo at Cleveland will kick-off at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. The game will be broadcast on CBS.