Nick Chubb led the Cleveland Browns to a big division victory on Thursday night.
The former Cedartown star rushed for 92 yards on 27 carries. Though he was unable to reel in a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chubb’s efforts — along with a solid game from quarterback Baker Mayfield and a smothering Browns defense throughout — were enough to will Cleveland to a 21-7 home win.
In rushing for 92 yards on Thursday Night Football, Chubb eclipsed the 1000 yard milestone. Nick is now the first running back to reach the century mark in rushing yards in the 2019 season. In addition, Chubb has now become the second Browns player to ever rush for 1000 yards in the first ten games of a season. The only other Brown to do the same is Hall of Famer Jim Brown.
At the moment, Chubb has rushed for 1011 yards and six touchdowns on 201 carries this season. He has also recorded 27 receptions for 166 yards in Cleveland’s 2019 campaign.
Unfortunately, despite Chubb’s great night, the game will always be overshadowed by what happened at its tail end. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph got into a scuffle with five seconds remaining in the game.
Regardless of the ending, the game’s outcome did not change. The two-touchdown win for Cleveland improves their season record to 4-6 overall. Though not in prime position for a playoff spot, the Browns are still alive for the Wildcard and can accomplish any goals they had set in the preseason.
Their next game will be Sunday, Nov. 24 in Cleveland. The Browns will host the lowly Miami Dolphins in that matchup. Kickoff next Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Fox.