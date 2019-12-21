Tell me if it sounds like you’ve heard this before: Nick Chubb had a fantastic performance in another Browns loss in recent days.
The Cedartown native rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Arizona Cardinals. Chubb also reeled in three catches for 21 yards. Despite his best efforts, Cleveland lost in Phoenix 38-24.
This loss is a bad one any way you look at it. Arizona entered the game 3-9-1, and pulled off a win against the Browns who were previously 6-7.
It puts Cleveland’s postseason hopes in serious jeopardy. They were in trouble to begin with; now, they need to win out and get some help to make the playoffs.
As for Chubb, the second-year back did everything he could. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry against the Cardinals and ripped off a 33-yard score in the loss.
Although his team lost, Chubb still leads the entire NFL in rushing yards. He has now amassed 1,408 rushing yards on 270 carries in 2019. He has scored 8 rushing touchdowns as well. In second place is Tennessee’s Derrick Henry with 1,329 yards.
Even though he is the top rusher in the league, the success has not appeared to go to his head. According to an article posted on the Cleveland Browns’ official website, Chubb is more focused on winning games rather than claiming the NFL rushing title.
“I was not paying attention at first to get where I am, so I am not going to start now,” Chubb said. “I am just going to keep playing every week, preparing, starting the practice like today and keep working and keep working.”
Per Cleveland’s Andrew Gribble, Chubb is the only player in the league with 75 scrimmage yards in each game and he currently leads all running backs in the AFC Pro Bowl fan vote.
Chubb also sits at fifth all-time in Browns history for rushing yards in a season. According to the Cleveland Browns’ website, the top four season marks are all owned by Jim Brown.
Though the top yardage total appears to be out of reach- as Chubb would have to average 228 yards per game over the next two weeks to clinch the title- Nick has a definite shot at second. If Chubb hits his average of 100+ yards/game against the Ravens and Bengals, he will finish in the No. 2 spot in franchise history.
Furthermore, if Chubb can hang on and win the rushing title, he would be the first Cleveland player to do so since Leroy Kelly in 1968.
Chubb and the Browns will host the red-hot Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at the Dawg Pound. If Cleveland is to upset Lamar Jackson’s AFC-leading Ravens, they will need a massive performance from the entire Browns offense.
Kickoff of that game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.