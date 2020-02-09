Cedartown’s Nick Chubb garnered another accolade this week.
The Cleveland Brown running back was named to the Pro Football Focus Top 101 players list. This is a massive accomplishment for Chubb seeing how respected PFF is in the football world.
Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards in his second NFL season, checked into the list at no. 23.
Nick was also a Pro Bowler following the season, so this is simply another example of a respected source tipping their hat to the Georgia product.
Chubb is still back home, preparing for his third season with the Browns set to start .
It will not be a season without change. He will have a new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, in 2020. He previously served in various coaching positions for the Minnesota Vikings before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.
Moreover, defenses will attempt to slow down Chubb after huge back-to-back rushing seasons. However, if one thing is for sure, Chubb will be doing everything he can to stay one of the top running backs in the National Football League.