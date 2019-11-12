Last Sunday Nick Chubb paved the way for Cleveland’s first win since September.
The Cedartown native rushed for 116 yards on 20 carries and caught two passes for five yards against the Buffalo Bills.
Thanks to a great performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield as well, Cleveland rallied late to knock off Buffalo 19-16.
The offense and defense were able to come together and compete at a high level for the first time in a while for Cleveland. What makes the win over the previously 6-2 Bills is that the victory came in front of the home fan base.
In addition to the triumph, Chubb’s big day put him in some elite territory. Nick has now rushed for 919 yards in just nine games this season. He joins Hall of Famer Jim Brown as the only other player in Browns history to amass 900-plus yards in nine games.
The AFC matchup on Sunday might have been a little more special for viewers from northwest Georgia. Senorise Perry, a 2010 graduate of Chattooga High School, plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Though Perry did not record a stat for Buffalo, there were strong ties to Polk and Chattooga counties in Sunday’s contest.
Chubb may have some competition for carries in the following weeks. Former Kansas City Chief Kareem Hunt served his suspension and was able to play in Sunday’s win for the first time since 2018.
Hunt, who rushed for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2017, showed similar explosiveness against Buffalo. The Toledo product rushed for 30 yards on four carries and hauled in seven receptions for 44 yards.
As reported in an article by Cleveland.com, this duo appears to be a great combination. Even if Chubb may receive a few less carries with Hunt in the mix, the dynamic abilities of both star-caliber backs could create brew momentum in Browns land.
Chubb, Hunt, and the Cleveland Browns are back at it with short rest for the Thursday night game this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Eastern on the NFL Network and for those with Amazon Prime.