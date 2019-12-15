Cedartown Middle School keeps on rolling in recent days, this time taking big wins over the Coosa Middle School Eagles squads.
In a Dec. 12 outing, the Cedartown Middle girls squad took a 27-8 victory over Coosa on their home court. That was followed up by a 70-19 win for the Cedartown boys team over Coosa.
They were back in action over the weekend against Chattooga on their home court, but a score wasn’t available at press time.
This week, the Middle school team is playing against Ashworth on the road Monday after the paper came out, then take a long holiday break before they are back in play on the road again.
It’ll be January 9 before the teams suit back up against Darlington, then are back home on January 11 against Model.