A local youth who celebrated his birthday on the golf course got an additional present he won't soon forget: a hole in one.
Rockmart's Luke Sargent, who turned 9 on Feb. 2, was playing at Villa Rica's The Frog Golf Club when he teed off on the 8th hole and knocked in a drive that landed him the Hole in One.
Luke is a student at Eastside Elementary School where he is in third grade currently.
He's been a golfer for the past three years, but his mom Holly Sargent said that he loves all sports - especially his favorites baseball, basketball and especially golf.
"He enjoys being outside, going to the lake and playing sports," Sargent said.
Congratulations go out to Luke for his accomplishment on the course.