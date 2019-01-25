Cedartown’s girls basketball team completed the season sweep of LaGrange’s girls in Tuesday’s home victory. However, as has been the trend over their past three games, this was no easy task for the Lady Bulldogs.
Despite coming into the matchup with a mere 2-5 region record, the Lady Grangers entered the Dawg House with redemption- and revenge- on their minds. When the two teams first met this year back on Jan. 5, Cedartown won 52-44 in a close affair. This match-up would be more of the same.
The two teams were neck and neck throughout the first half and on into the final minutes of the ballgame. With seconds left, a LaGrange turnover gave Cedartown the ball. However, a missed layup by Keke Turner at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime- the first overtime matchup for the Lady Bulldogs all season.
Even though the Lady Granger offense stayed with the hometown team scoring-wise the entire game, they could not match the effort given by Kam Frazier and Tamera Beeman in the overtime period. Cedartown won 49-45 in overtime, sweeping LaGrange for the 2019 regular season.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 13-5 overall and 6-2 in region play. For now, the focus shifts ahead to continuing this two-game winning streak and improving their region rank.
Since Sandy Creek defeated Troup County Tuesday night, Cedartown is now ranked second in the region.
They will look to keep that rank in tonight’s match-up, as they will host 14-4 (4-4) Central at Cedartown High School, with a start time set for 6 p.m.