Rockmart’s wrestling season is now underway and successes have already been seen from the team members.
The Jacket wrestlers have been hard at work with conditioning and practices, as well as a few matches and tournaments so far.
“Everyone’s working hard so I’m proud of that,” Head Coach Drew Lindsey said. “We have a young team, but its a chance to build for the future.”
Over half of this year’s team members are underclassmen.
Lindsey highlighted their four seniors this year, though, as some that he knows will lead the team: Deacon Allen, Caleb Cason, Peyton Morris and Kaleb Jenkins. Last year, the team finished 8th in the state.
“As a goal, I hope for the team to finish in the top two at the area match so we can advance to the State Duals,” Lindsey said.
The team is looking forward to competing against Adairsville and Model at Model High School on Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The Jackets will then host a match against Lafayette and Cartersville on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.