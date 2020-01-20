Parents of local youth who want to get into hunting will need to put this pair of dates on their calendar for February.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a Spring Hunter Safety Course in Polk County starting on February 18 and wrapping up on Feb. 20. The two-day even is 6 to 10 p.m. both nights.
Classes are being held at the J.L. Lester Wildlife Management Area, located at 2568 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Those interested in taking the classes must pre-register at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com to participate.