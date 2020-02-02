Rockmart softball pitching star Carlee Graham will only have a couple hours drive up the road to Chattanooga this fall when she starts school as a Lady Moc, made official with her recent signing.
The school hosted her family, friends and teammates in a ceremony making her signing official with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, where Graham selected to continue her career in college softball.
“I went on my visit to UTC, and it just really felt like home,” she said. “It’s not too far from home, and they’ve had a lot of success.”
Graham added that “every senior class has won their conference championship. So it’s not only a winning team, but a family-based team.”
UTC is a Division I school in the Southern Conference. The Lady Mocs start their 2020 season this month.
Rockmart Head Coach Steve Luke said during the ceremony honoring Graham that despite the ups and downs in her high school career on the mound and injury list, she’s persevered and been a positive force for the team.
“You’ve never lost her focus through all that she’s been through,” Luke said to Graham during the ceremony. “I’m extremely proud of you.”
Graham will be spending her academic time at UTC studying to become a nurse.
“I’ll actually graduate in three years, so I’ll get to start nursing school during my sophomore year,” she explained.
Graham, the daughter of Sid and Brad Graham, was joined by her parents, her sister Candice, family, coaches and teammates for the event.
She offered her thanks to her team and community for joining in the ceremony, but also for help along the way in her career.
“My teammates and my friends here have definitely made my high school experience probably the best that I could ever have,” she said. “I wouldn’t have made it this far in without the support of the community.”
She added “Go Mocs!” for softball fans who look forward to seeing her pitching in the future.
They have reason to be excited. She’s been an integral part of the lineup for Rockmart over the past years and honored several times with inclusion in the Rome News-Tribune’s All Area teams.