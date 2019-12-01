The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs put up double digits in their opening season win at home following the Thanksgiving holiday.
South Paulding came to town to play against the Lady Bulldogs in their season opener and Cedartown finished them off with a 67-34 rout as they head into a long break before a rivalry game.
The Lady Bulldogs will have two weeks off before they host Rockmart on Saturday, Dec. 14. They’ll tip off at 5 p.m. against the Lady Jackets before going back into a potential second game of the year against their cross-county foes at the Rockmart Tournament coming up Dec. 19 through Dec. 21 ahead of the holiday break.
Cedartown is also scheduled to take part in an Adairsville tournament following Christmas on Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 in a ladies only trip, with tip off to be determined on the Friday following the holiday.
Region play will get underway at Cartersville following New Year’s on Jan. 3.