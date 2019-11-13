Cedartown athletics has been notified of their projected new region.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years will now be competing in Region 7-4A. The other teams in Region 7 include Central Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Pickens, Ridgeland, and Southeast Whitfield.
Distance between the schools will not be ideal. The closest region opponent for Cedartown will be Central, who is around 40 miles away. The next closest high school is Southeast Whitfield at 60 miles away, and the furthest is Ridgeland at 80 miles away.
Competition-wise for male sports, Region 7-4A is expected to be friendlier than Cedartown’s current region.
In football, the top-dogs this year were the Ridgeland Panthers who finished 6-4 (5-1) and were trounced by Sandy Creek early in the season. The 2018 baseball champions of the region were Northwest Whitfield, who finished 14-4 in region play.
The boys basketball region champions were LaFayette, who wound up dropping to 3A; the second-best team was Heritage, who went 7-5 in the region.
As for some of the main female sports, the competition should be rather tough. In softball this season, Heritage-Catoosa won the 4A State Title and cruised through region play with a 12-0 record.
The volleyball champions this season were LaFayette, but the best squad left in Region 7-4A is Northwest Whitfield who went 31-11 in 2019. In girls basketball, Northwest Whitfield and Heritage were the class of the far-Northwest Georgia region.
All of these teams should be somewhat familiar foes to the Bulldogs. In years past and region line-ups made previously by the GHSA, Cedartown was a regular foe against teams in the new 7-4A.
Ridgeland, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest and Southeast Whitfield have at one time all played in region competition with the Bulldogs.
As recently as the shake-up in 2013, the Bulldogs were in a 7-4A that included all the teams Cedartown now plays as a Division B, minus Dalton. They were also in Division A with Pickens County.