Two former Polk County athletes are looking to transfer from their respective colleges.
Cedartown native Zahquan Frazier announced Sunday he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving the Southern Illinois football program. Also on the move is former Rockmart standout Markus Smith, who will depart the Lenoir-Rhyne program.
Frazier was a two-sport star at Cedartown High School.
On the football field, Frazier earned multiple honors as a junior and senior, including being named a first team All-Region defensive back, second team All-Region kick returner, and an All-Area player by the Rome News-Tribune.
In additional to his talens on the gridiron, Frazier was not too shabby at hoops, either. Zahquan started three full seasons for Coach Benjie Frazier’s Bulldog basketball squad and last year led Cedartown to the playoffs for the first time in a decade.
Frazier initially committed to Highlands Community College of Kansas before Southern Illinois came calling soon after. He spent one semester in Carbondale, Ill., prior to announcing he would transfer over the weekend.
Markus Smith was a phenomenal player for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets football team in previous seasons.
As a starter at running back alongside Anterrious Lester, the Jacket rushing attack ran over everyone in Region 7-2A in Smith’s three years at Rockmart. The senior-led squad took the Jackets all the way to the state championship in 2018.
Smith was named the Region 7-2A player of the year a season ago and picked up first team All-State, All-Region, and All-Area nominations as well. As a senior, Markus rushed for over 1100 yards and tallied 18 touchdowns on offense while also recording 50 tackles, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.
As a member of the Bears’ football team this season, Smith rushed for 63 yards on eleven carries. Smith will transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II college in Hickory, N.C., one semester into his academic and athletic career.
At this moment, neither student-athlete has announced their transfer destination.