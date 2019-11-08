The Wolves kept their postseason hopes alive last Saturday.
West Georgia erased a two-touchdown halftime deficit to complete a come-from-behind victory over Mississippi College at home. On the day UWG celebrated their 1982 National Championship team, the 2019 Wolves played like champions themselves.
The Gulf South Conference matchup started out with tons of offense early on. On their first drive of the game, Mississippi College took advantage of great field position. Quarterback Detric Hawthorn completed a 28-yard strike to Drew Croegaert for the score, giving MC a 7-0 lead.
Hawthorn would run one in himself later in the first quarter to give the Choctaws a 14-0 advantage. Backup quarterback Garrett Bass, filling in for injured starter Willie Candler, threw a pass to John Hurst who raced 64 yards for a score.
The 14-7 game would get further separated before the end of the first, as MC’s Jordan Wright reached pay-dirt from four yards out. After only 15 minutes of game time, it was 21-7.
Despite the high scoring opening interval, the second quarter was scoreless. At halftime, UWG found themselves down 21-7.
In the second half, Coach David Dean’s squad found themselves playing their own brand of football. Bass settled-in early in the third, finding LaPerion Perry on a 14-yard touchdown pass. On their next drive, West Georgia tied the game as Bass connected with Hurst for the second time through the air. At the end of three quarters, things were all knotted up in Carrollton.
UWG’s defense pitched another shutout in the fourth quarter and their offense stayed hot. Ole Miss transfer Eric Swinney gave West Georgia their first lead of the day on his three-yard score early in the fourth. This gave the Wolves a 28-21 advantage.
Minutes later, Garrett Bass led the Wolves down the field on another masterful drive. Bass-to-Hurst proved to work for the third time of the day, giving UWG a 35-21 lead. As the Wolves defense kept smothering the Choctaw offense, this would end up being the final score.
Garrett Bass completed 25 of his 37 pass attempts for 349 yards and four touchdowns. UWG recorded 115 rushing yards as a team, led by Chauncey Williams with 50. Though John Hurst finished with 93 receiving yards and three scores on five receptions, Bass’ favorite target appeared to be Thomas Lester. Lester tallied 105 yards on 6 catches.
With the win, West Georgia improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in GSC play. Mississippi College, on the other hand, is now 4-4 (3-3). UWG sits at third in the conference standings, trailing only Valdosta State and West Florida- both are Top-20 teams with 6-0 conference records.
Up next for the Wolves is their road contest this Saturday. West Georgia will travel west to Cleveland, Miss., to take on Delta State. The Statesmen are 5-3 (4-2), and should bode a good test for the Wolves. Kickoff from Delta State is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on KISS 102.7 out of Carrollton.