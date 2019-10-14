The Wolves picked up a huge road win this past Saturday night.
West Georgia (4-2, 2-1) earned their second straight Gulf South Conference victory 42-21 as they beat North Greenville (2-4, 1-3) in Tigerville, South Carolina. The double-digit victory for the Wolves is their biggest win since the season opener, which was a 28-point triumph at Catawba.
For the second week in a row, the offense showed up for UWG. This time around, the defense followed suit.
A Chauncey Williams score started things out, as his five-yard rush gave UWG a 7-0 lead. Only minutes later, senior signal-caller Willie Candler tossed a 21-yard touchdown toss to make it 14-0 through one quarter.
In the early second quarter, Quan Harrison found his way into the end zone after catching a pass from Candler. His score from 34 yards out made it 21-0.
The onslaught continued, as Candler threw his third touchdown of the night- this one an eleven-yarder to Jaeven West.
With four minutes left in the first half, West Georgia led 28-0.
To this point, the Wolves’ defense had made no mistakes against the Crusaders. Unfortunately, a turnover late in the first half set North Greenville up with fantastic field position.
A Hail Mary-like pass from Bryce Fields to Kyle Belack put NGU on the board with one second left to play in the first half.
At the midway point, UWG held a 28-7 lead.
In the Gulf South Conference, though, anything could happen. The Wolves knew the Crusaders would do everything they could to scratch and claw their way back into the game.
North Greenville opened the third quarter with possession. A six-play, 48-yard drive was capped off with another Fields-to-Belack connection to cut the UWG advantage to two scores.
Following a quiet third quarter, the West Georgia offense woke up early in the fourth. After getting the ball on their own seven yard-line, the Wolves drove the length of the field. Candler threw his fourth scoring pass to veteran receiver Thomas Lester with 14:26 left to play. The eight-yard pass put UWG up 35-14.
A special teams mistake by West Georgia moments later put NGU back on the board. Crusader Ethan Alexander returned a blocked punt 25 yards to the house, once again making it a 14-point game.
It was still anyone’s ballgame with 11:54 to play. However, Coach David Dead got just what the doctor ordered as a 10-play, 75-yard drive that milked over five minutes of the clock wound up putting UWG back on the board.
Willie Candler scored his fifth overall touchdown of the game by finding pay-dirt on a three-yard rush. This was the straw that broke the camel’s back and shut down any chance of a Crusader comeback.
The hard-fought 42-21 victory was a big one for the Wolves. The win improves UWG to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. As for North Greenville, they fell to 2-4 overall and 1-3 against GSC opponents.
West Georgia currently sits at third in the Gulf South Conference standings. They trail undefeated Valdosta State (6-0, 4-0) and West Florida (4-1, 3-0). Their next matchup is a massively-important one at University Stadium.
This weekend is Homecoming in Carrollton, and the Wolves will play host to aforementioned West Florida. The Argonauts sit second in the conference standings, one spot above the 2-1 Wolves.
An upset over #25 UWF could give UWG the momentum and confidence it needs heading down the stretch of the season.
Kickoff Saturday afternoon is set for 2 p.m. in Carrollton. The game will be played at University Stadium, and will be broadcast on KISS 102.7 FM out of Carroll County.