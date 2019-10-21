West Georgia could not get it going on offense against West Florida.
Rather than celebrating their Homecoming with a massive upset, the Wolves had to settle for a four-touchdown loss on a rainy Saturday.
The Wolves' only score of the game came on a safety in the first quarter. The defensive stand with 10:00 left in the first quarter would be the last time Wolves fans could celebrate a score in the Gulf South Conference game.
Midway through the second quarter, No. 24 West Florida got on the board. Redshirt-sophomore running back Jaden Garden busted a 17-yard run past the UWG defense to give his team a 7-2 lead. Only minutes later, quarterback Austin Reed found Kevin Grant on a 23-yard touchdown pass to increase the Argonauts lead to 14-2.
The 12-point halftime deficit would not get any better for the Wolves.
Early in the third, Reed accelerated for a 15-yard score to make it 21-2. Just over two minutes later, Reed scored again from 13 yards out.
Despite leading most of the first half, West Georgia found themselves down 28-2 with 10:21 to play in the third quarter.
As time was winding down in the third interval, UWF’s Ian Bush recorded a safety. As if things were not bad enough, West Georgia now trailed 30-2 on a miserable Homecoming.
Mercifully, the Argonauts did not score again. A struggling Wolves offense was not aided by poor weather conditions at all in the second half, thus making the final score 30-2.
West Georgia is now on the outside looking in as far as the GSC Standings go. The Wolves are 4-3 (2-2) now, and must turn it around sooner rather than later if they want any shot at the postseason.
Their next contest is this Saturday. UWG will travel to Livingston, Ala., to take on West Alabama. Game-time between the Wolves and the Tigers is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT Saturday, and the game will be covered on KISS 102.7 FM out of Carrollton.