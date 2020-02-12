Rockmart seniors Juke Boozer and Reed Couch both have new teams they’ll be joining come fall semester of 2020.
Boozer is headed off to East Central Community College in Mississippi, and Couch just a short drive north to Berry College as the pair made their school selections official during National Signing Day on Feb. 5.
The pair were lauded by Head Coach Biff Parson and celebrated by teammates as they signed with the colleges.
“We have about five or six others that are in the process of making a decision,” Parson said.
“I’m super, super proud of these young men,” Parson added. “They are an example of the standard that we have here in our football program. I couldn’t be more happy for them. I hope that they stay away from here and get to experience culture and what they’ve learned here that they can put into place wherever they’re at, and that they get to be successful in life.”
Boozer’s plans to head to East Central Community College in DeKalb, Mississippi is likely to be followed up by plans to be recruited at a higher level and better school in the future. He was joined by his mom Shatonja Davis for the ceremony, along with friends and teammates.
“I think it will go good with my plans to get more offers,” Boozer said.
He didn’t have any idea what he planned to study yet, but will be in the East Central offense as a receiver.
Boozer said was grateful for his time at Rockmart, and that he was glad to have been able to participate in four big seasons at Rockmart that included a run for the state title during his junior year.
“I love you guys, and appreciate all that you’ve done for me,” Boozer said of his team.
Couch is heading to Berry College not just with a diploma in hand for a normal four years, but with 48 college credit hours under his belt as well. Couch goes into Berry as a junior, where plans to study Sports Communication and wants to go into broadcasting in the future.
“I know that playing a sport in college is hard enough, so having those credits done allows me to go in and focus on playing and also gets me a degree quicker,” he said. “I really want to get into the workforce as early as I can.”
He’ll keep his spot on the Vikings offense at tight end.
He was joined by his mom Dr. Katie Thomas and other family and friends for his signing with Berry. He was thankful for those who have supported him over the past four years on the Jackets football squad, and also for his time with the baseball team over the years.
“I’ll always love playing at this great high school, and being part of the culture that Rockmart gives us players a chance to be a part of,” Couch said.
He wasn’t sure if he’d continue after his senior year at Berry, depending on whether he’ll get to play immediate on the Vikings offense.