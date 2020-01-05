A pair of local stars — one slated for a Division I school who was playing in the National Championship game — were honored with inclusion on state lists for the All-State team for their performances during the 2019 football season.
Clemson-bound Kobe Pryor from Cedartown and Javin Whatley of Rockmart were both included in this year’s list published in recent days by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Pryor, who was named on the Class AAAA offense list as a running back, was joined by seniors Elijah Green of Blessed Trinity and Khiari McCoy of Carver-Columbus in honors in the backfield.
Whatley, a junior injured late in the season after taking his team on an 10-0 regular season run and into the first round of the playoffs, was included in the Class AA list as an Athlete. Top honors went to a pair of players from state champion Dublin.
The state honor comes off the heels of Whatley’s 7-AA Player of the Year.