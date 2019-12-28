CJ Washington received some early Christmas presents this year.
The Cedartown sophomore picked up three scholarship offers- all from Power 5 programs- on Monday and Tuesday: Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.
These are not the first scholarships given to CJ, and they will not be the last. Washington, listed as a four-star athlete on 247Sports, has been offered by other schools like Albany State, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, and Nebraska. The 6-2 205-pounder is projected to either play defensive end or linebacker in college, but could end up on the offensive side of the ball as well.
As Washington was growing up, Cedartown product Nick Chubb was breaking conference records in Athens. CJ still works out with Nick whenever he is back home. This relationship will likely play a big part in his recruitment. Dawgs247 Insider Kipp Adams has already “Crystal Ball” predicted Washington to end up at UGA.
Georgia Tech landed the Rome duo of running back Jamious Griffin and defensive lineman JaQuon Griffin last season. They currently hold a commitment from Dalton work-horse Jahmyr Gibbs. Coach Geoff Collins has recruited northwest Georgia well so far in his tenure in Atlanta.
It may be hard to believe now, but there was once a time when Tennessee was the early favorite to land guys like Trevor Lawrence and Tate Ratledge. Northwest Georgia has not been friendly to the Volunteers in recent years, but if good ‘ole Rocky Top can impress Washington, they might be able to reel in their first Cedartown commit in memory.
Many regional analysts are expecting Washington’s recruitment to skyrocket soon. At this point, the sophomore is picking up offers quicker than former Cedartown stars like Tony Mathis, Kobe Pryor, and Chubb. Ranked as the no. 65 player in the nation for the Class of 2022, it only makes sense for colleges from across the country to soon take notice of Cedartown’s gem.