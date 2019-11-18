The Cedartown Youth Baseball fall season has continued through this month and the local 10-and-under team is getting wins under their belts in weekend play.
In recent weeks, the Big Time Sports Fall Baseball Classic saw the 10-and-under Bulldogs win big 12-9 over the Calhoun Yellow Jackets team on Nov. 10.
They followed that up this past weekend with a Nov. 17 win in the Fall Frenzy Ring Tournament in Waco, where the 10-and-under Bulldogs scored a championship victory with a 15-4 win over the Hustlers.