The Class of 2020 got honored on their home turf as the wrestling season continues into the holiday break and heading into tournaments. The Bulldogs celebrated their senior class teammates during matches against Darlington and Model, bringing family out to center stage to thank those who have put in hard work over the past years for the Dawgs on the mat. Look for the Bulldogs to be back in action in coming days at the Yellow Jacket Invitational and in region matches.
