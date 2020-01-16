Another Cedartown Bulldog pledged to play at the next level this week.
On Monday night, Cedartown freshman Dylan Cupp committed to play baseball at Mississippi State. Cupp, who has yet to play a game on the CHS varsity baseball team, had already received a lot of interest from major Division I colleges due to his performance at the travel-ball level.
Despite all the interest from other colleges, though, in the end Starkville was the decision.
As Cupp wrote on Twitter, “I am extremely grateful and blessed to announce my commitment to Mississippi State University! This would not be possible without the help of the coaches, friends, and family who have impacted my life along the way."
He finished the post by saying he could not wait to call the “Dude”- Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field- his new home.
As only a freshman, Cupp is a six-foot 170-pound phenom at shortstop. He is rated by Perfect Game as one of the top ten baseball players nationally and the no. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2023.
Perfect Game grades him as a 9, meaning he has the potential to be a top-ten round pick in the MLB Draft when he graduates high school.
Cupp was selected to play in the Perfect Game 14U Select Baseball Festival last year. Only the top 44 14U baseball players in the country are selected to participate in that event.
The best part for Cedartown fans? Cupp will have four seasons to play for his high school Bulldogs before heading west to be a Mississippi State Bulldog.
Cedartown Head Coach Gevin Johnson, along with Cupp’s travel-ball coaches, have raved about his skills at shortstop and at the plate. He also has the potential to pitch at the high school level.
Cedartown baseball starts their season in less than a month from now. The Bulldogs will host Darlington for a scrimmage on Feb. 5 before they officially begin their season at Darlington on Feb. 10.