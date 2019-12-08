The Cedartown Middle School Bulldogs basketball programs played in a recent match up on home turf that went their way in a pair of boys and girls games against the Armuchee Middle Indians programs.
The Lady Bulldogs Middle School team capped a big day on their home court with a 32-9 win over Armuchee on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Cedartown's boys team followed that up with a 50-23 win over Armuchee to cap off the night.
They were set to play again on Monday after press time at Rockmart, and then have Coosa on Thursday and Chattooga on Saturday before they hit the road again on Dec. 16 to play at Ashworth Middle.