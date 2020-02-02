The Cedartown Bulldogs soccer team is primed and ready to make a run to the playoffs in 2020.
All things considered Coach Kevin King put together a nice year in 2019, his first full season as head coach. However, this year the goal is obvious: CHS soccer must return to the playoffs.
The enthusiastic Scot will lead a veteran squad into 2020 looking to do just that.
This year’s team consists of nine seniors, four juniors, three sophomores, and six freshman. A good mix of returning talent and fresh legs might be just what the doctor ordered for Coach King.
Seniors include Jorge Peinado, Edgar Segura, Juan Cruz, Isaac Rhodes, Daniel Reyes, Elver Junior Gonzales, Bryan Garcia, Brandan Garcia, and Rolando Escutia. The four juniors on the soccer team are Selfy Escalante, Alex Gomez, Silvestre Hernandez, and Gio Jacobo.
The sophomores playing soccer for CHS are Edras Reynoso, Mario Maldonado, and Cesar Garcia-Molina. Finally, the new faces for the squad are Drake Lobero, Wuenry Escalante, Lalo Lopez, Darwin Ortiz, Steven Cruz, and Roberto Vasquez.
CHS kicked off their season Friday night at home. The Bulldogs hosted Callaway in a preseason scrimmage.
Cedartown won the scrimmage two nothing as the Bulldogs scored both goals in the first nine minutes of game-time. Wuenry Escalante scored one goal and the other came on a 30-yard strike from Gio Jacobo that found the top of the net.
Their first official game will be played Tuesday. Cedartown will host regional power Bremen at CHS. The boys game against the Blue Devils will start at 7 p.m. Cedartown will play a tough non-region schedule taking on area powers such as Coahulla Creek, Calhoun, North Murray, Model, and North Paulding.
Cedartown’s region play begins March 6, when the Bulldogs host Sandy Creek. They will play at Troup on March 13 before turning around to host Central March 17. Soccer’s Senior Night game will take place March 20 versus Cartersville. The Bulldogs will play at Chapel Hill and at LaGrange in late March and early April to bring an end to the region schedule.
For more information on Cedartown soccer, fans can view their entire schedule, roster, and statistics on MaxPreps.