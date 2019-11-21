Quan Neal is showing out at the next level.
The 2017 Cedartown High School graduate was known for his hard-nosed running on offense and his ball-hawking abilities on defense. The latter is shining through this season.
Neal, now a member of the Point University football team, earned Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors in recent days. The 6-foot, 200-pound safety tallied three solo tackles and two interceptions in their Nov. 16 24-6 Senior Day win over Bluefield College.
His breakout performance only adds to an already impressive third season at Point, an NAIA school in West Point, Ga. He reeled in his first collegiate interception in Point’s 27-12 victory at Kentucky Christian on Nov. 2, as he picked off a KCU pass and returned it 52 yards into opposing territory.
Neal now has to his credit 30 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions returned for a grand total of 80 yards in 2019. He has recorded these stats in only 10 games played with eight starts.
Needless to say, Neal made the most of opportunities given to him this season.
After playing mostly in mop-up duty as a freshman in 2017, the Cedartown product earned more playing time last year in which he played in ten games, starting two of those.
Neal has recorded 76 total tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and one blocked kick in three years as a Skyhawk.
Point University was playing their final regular season game against Furman in Greenville, S.C. this Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be available for those who want to watch Neal on ESPN+.