The 2019 Cedartown Bulldogs gathered one more time to celebrate their seasons in recent days, and welcomed back a big alum to campus to present an award bearing his name.
Former Cedartown Bulldog running back who now plays for Cleveland came back to his alma mater to present senior running back Kobe Pryor with the Nick Chubb Athletic Achievement Award during the Jan. 16 banquet.
Pryor was also honored as the Offensive Player of the Year for the Bulldogs, as one of the 15 in the senior class this year, and as a team captain on the 2019 roster.
Captains Chadriq Neal, Taji Hudson and Rashad Walker were also honored during the banquet.
Defensive Player of the year went to C.J. Washington, and Special Teams Player of the Year went to Corben Cuzzort.
The banquet was one of the last times that the Bulldogs also had a chance to hear from their now former head football coach Doyle Kelley, who remains Athletic Director at Cedartown High School.