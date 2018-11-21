On Tuesday after press time, the Cedartown’s wrestling team were starting their season at the Etowah Duals in Woodstock.
These wrestlers are ready to get into action, and this season the schedule is set up to allow them to put their talents on display at various meets all across Georgia and northeast Alabama.
The Bulldog wrestling team take on Rockmart and Gordon Lee on Nov. 27 at RHS before hosting their first home events of the season. On Nov. 30, Cedartown hosts Rockmart and Pepperell, and on Dec. 1, the “Cedartown Duals” event will take place in their home gym.
Following a Varsity-only road event at Central Carroll the next week, the Bulldogs head to Paulding County before making their first trip across the state line of the season.
Cedartown will make the westward trip to Oxford, Alabama, to participate in the Oxford Duals on Dec. 15. Program Night for CHS wrestling is slated for Dec. 20, as they play host to Rockmart and Southeast Whitfield County.
Next up for the wrestling squad is the Coosa River Tournament in Centre, Alabama, occurring Dec. 21 and 22.
The schedule will allow for Cedartown’s wrestlers to showcase their strength against opponents from all over the region. Following the Dec. 29 Jacket Invitational at Rockmart, the Bulldog wrestling team travel to Pickens, South Paulding, and Chattooga to ring in the new year. Area Duals occur on Jan. 12, and Senior Night will be on Jan. 17 against Coosa, Pickens, and Southeast Whitfield County. State Duals are scheduled for Jan. 17.
Following late-January trips to Bowdon and Trion, traditional events will take place in early-February: Area Traditional on Feb. 2, Sectionals Traditional on Feb. 8, and State Traditional on Feb. 13. This will bring an end to wrestling season, but there will be plenty other chances for experience for the younger wrestlers, both on the Junior Varsity and Middle School Squads, sprinkled throughout the season.
JV-only events start on Nov. 19 at Cartersville. The LaGrange JV Invitational takes place on Nov. 21 as well. Following an early-December trip to Central Carroll, the JV team will join the Varsity squad for most of their mid-December events. The final event that is exclusive to the Junior Varsity team is the “King of the Hill” meet at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee on Jan. 25 and 26.
The younger Cedartown wrestlers on the Cedartown Middle squad will also have numerous attempts to improve throughout the season as they have quite a few events scheduled too.
In fact, they already began their season, as CMS Duals took place on Nov. 10. They travel to Rockmart on Nov. 27 before hosting the CMS Duals once again on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Following trips to Armuchee, Adairsville, and Rockmart in December, the CMS team host Rockmart on Dec. 20. CMS travels to Chattooga on Jan. 8, and this will be their last event before the FCCA Championship. This will take place in January, but at a to-be-determined date.
As for the Varsity squad, they return a plethora of talent from last season. Despite starter Thomas Zenga’s transfer to Pepperell, Cedartown returns senior Kevin Vicente, Chris Davis, Tanner Mason, and Brody Byers.
Vicente and Byers are returning sectional qualifiers, while Davis and Mason are returning state qualifiers. These experienced and talented wrestlers will aim to improve upon their efforts last year while also providing leadership for the younger wrestlers in the program.
Cedartown added a transfer in the offseason, as well, in Martavious Redwine who was a state qualifier in Alabama last year.
Wrestling coach Jerry Hartline predicts that “several upcoming freshman will contribute this year.”
He added that he is excited to begin the season and see how his boys performed.