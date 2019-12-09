The Cedartown Bulldogs are having a good start to the season after taking a road win over the weekend and are just a few games away from getting to enjoy a holiday break to cap off the opening half of the winter season.
With a 2-1 record that includes a double digit weekend win over Rome on Saturday 68-55, the Bulldogs are heading into another busy week at home and have at least one more game on the schedule in the Rockmart Christmas Tournament before they get to take a holiday break.
The Bulldogs opened the year with a 68-52 win over Coosa on the road and fell to South Paulding 51-38 at home, but regrouped for their win over the Wolves before a game coming up on Tuesday after press time against Temple.
The Tigers come into the match up with a 4-2 record at press time and coming off a close win over Adairsville at home 38-37. They’ve also taken wins over Pepperell, Mt. Zion and Excel Christian in recent days. They began their season with a loss to Our Lady of Mercy and last Friday fell to Northgate out of Newnan.
Cedartown will look to DJ Frazier, Jayden Johnson and MJ Holiday to make an impact on the court with the help of Jadon Powell and others to compete against a Tigers offense on Tuesday, then have to face a hot Rockmart offense on Saturday.
Rockmart heading into this weekend is 3-2 overall and won their past two in a row heading into this week getting deeper into region play with road trips to Pepperell and Model.
The Bulldogs will have to stop a combination of shooting prowess from Ty Floyd, Tyler Rowland and Juke Boozer who stood out in a Friday rout of Gordon Central.
Last year, the Bulldogs and Jackets split wins, with Cedartown taking a 39-37 win over Rockmart in Game 1 that included a brawl and then lost on the road 67-48 later in the season breaking up region play.