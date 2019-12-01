Cedartown basketball started their season off on the right note.
The Bulldogs pulled away late to down Coosa 68-52 at their place. Three Bulldogs placed in double-figures in the victory.
Starters for Tuesday’s contest at Coosa included Ethan Summerville, Billy Darden, MJ Holiday, and Jeremiah and Jayden Johnson. The leading scorer for the matchup was MJ Holiday who finished with 16 points. Jayden Johnson recorded 14 points while his brother, Jeremiah, scored 12. DJ Frazier and Billy Darden each scored six points in the win.
Coosa played good basketball for much of the matchup. The Eagles, who lost a ton of talent from their 2018-19 squad to graduation, stuck with the Bulldogs well into the second half. However, in the fourth quarter, Cedartown’s offense started clicking. The end result was a 16-point win for the road team.
After being 1-0 for the first time since 2017, Coach Benjie Frazier and his Bulldogs returned to Polk County this past Friday for their home opener.
The Bulldogs hosted South Paulding in a 51-38 loss at home.
Now Cedartown gets a bit of a break before they get back to action against Rome on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Bulldogs head to Rome for a 3 p.m. tip off against the Wolves. They'll follow that up getting into regular season play against Temple on Dec. 10 in a boys-only matchup, and then Rockmart on Dec. 14 for the annual rivalry showdown at home, scheduled for a 6:30 tip off. The Jackets and Bulldogs will have a chance to play again on Dec. 19 through 21 in Rockmart's tournament ahead of the holiday break.