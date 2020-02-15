On a night when a new season started for Rockmart’s basketball teams, a new record was set that was highlighted by a special moment between a pair of Lady Jackets.
The girls’ game featured junior Keyarah Berry putting up a game-high 39 points and officially becoming Rockmart’s all-time leading scorer — either boys or girls — with 2,329 points, surpassing the record held by Caroline Williams Hipps.
“It means a lot to be the top leading scorer, and Caroline, I look up to her,” Berry said after the game. “I’m glad to be able to take her spot. She’s always going to be a top dog though, but it feels good to have that spot.”
Hipps, who was on hand for a halftime ceremony during the boys’ game, said she was proud to see Berry earn the title and looked forward to watching her career develop.
“This is a special moment, and she’s a special talent. Records are meant to be broken, that is part of the game,” the 2003 Rockmart graduate said. “What better person to do it than a special talent like her. She deserves it and I’m super proud of her.”
Head coach Andre Clark added his congratulations, and hopes that with a playoff run that she'll have a chance to add even more to her total points for the season, and set her up for a run at the state record overall in the 2020-21 year when she's a senior. That stands at more than 3,000 points.
"The plaque says - 2,311 and counting. Barring any kind of injury, she can be a 3,000 point scorer," he said. "If she can stay healthy, we can continue to make a run there so she can continue to grow her success."
He added that Berry remains humble about the record-setting accomplishment celebrated during halftime of the boy's win over Jordan last Friday night.
Berry for her part said that might be a goal, but that her focus is doing what she can for her team as they look toward opportunity at championship gold this season.
"I'm going to take it one game at a time," Berry said. "I plan to work hard to keep my score going up."
She thanked her teammates for their support in making her new record happen.
"I'm proud of the team, without them I couldn't have done any of this," Berry said. "I know they have my back. and I have their back for them."