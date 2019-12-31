There’s still a lot of basketball left to play in the season as 2020 gets underway now that the holiday break and tournaments are out of the way as the year came to an end.
The Cedartown girls might have been busy following the holidays, but the boys got a long break that comes to an end this Friday with the opening of region play for the Bulldogs. They’ve got Cartersville on the road on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m., followed up by a home match-up against LaGrange at 4:30 p.m.
Cedartown’s girls have the same schedule as the boys in the coming days in the opening varsity games of the evening on the road against the Lady Purple Hurricanes and hosting the Lady Grangers.
The boys sat at 6-2 heading into region play after the holiday break, and the Lady Bulldogs were at 4-2 with a game in the Halarason County tournament left to play on Monday after press time.
As press time was coming up, Rockmart was set to play against Villa Rica on Monday and sat with a 8-4 record overall before getting back into region play in 7-AA on Friday hosting Armuchee, then travel to Dade County on Saturday for afternoon play. They’ll be closer to home at Coosa on January 7, followed by another trip to cap off next week to Summerville and a showdown with Chattooga.
As it stood at press time, the Lady Jackets were in fourth place behind Gordon Central, Chattooga and Dade in the region standings with a 3-1 record going into the second half of the regular season schedule.
A 6-6 boys squad with a 3-1 region record has the same schedule as the Lady Jackets going into the week. They’ll be at Villa Rica in an early evening match-up, then wrap up the night at home against the Indians and take to the road for the weekend to face the Eagles and the Wolverines on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.
Rockmart snapped a four-game skid to wrap up their holiday tournament before Christmas with a 72-37 win over Bremen, and go into the second half of the regular season of region play with a 3-1 7-AA record and a third place standing at press time.