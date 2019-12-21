Rockmart secured their spot in the Championship Game of the Rockmart High School Christmas Tournament with a 65-54 win over North Paulding.
The Lady Jackets faced the Lady Wolfpack on Friday of the tournament, and advanced to the final round to face Hiram on Saturday.
Junior Keyarah Berry yet again led the team by putting up an incredible number of 44 points on the board, including by going 12 for 15 at the free throw line.
Lady Jackets Junior Megan Little added 12 points and went three for seven with her free throws.
Senior Emma Evans, Sophomore Logan Adams, and Janaza Hutchins each added a few points for a total of 9 points on the board.
Head Coach Andre Clark said he felt the team performed well defensively. He also stated that the team handled the pressure and challenge of facing the bigger school.
“Everything we’ve been working on is starting to come together,” Clark said. “Tonight was probably the best we’ve played all year,” he added.
Looking forward to being in the championship round with Hiram, Clark feels it will be a good game and hard work for his team.
“Coming in, I told the girls that we just wanted to use this tournament as a way to improve, but here we are in the championship game,” Clark said. “The hard work pays off,” he added.