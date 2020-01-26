A great start by the Lady Jackets helped majorly in their win on Saturday night.
The 65-47 victory completes Rockmart’s regular season sweep of Cedartown’s girls in 2019-2020. Furthermore, the win is the eighth win in the last nine games for the Lady Jackets.
Rockmart’s defense smothered Cedartown early on. A three-pointer by Marycille Brumby was the only basket allowed by Coach Andre Clark’s bunch. Conversely, Keyarah Berry and Megan Little set the tone for the game by hitting big shots in the first period.
As the Lady Jackets carried a 12-3 lead into the second period, it appeared that Cedartown’s offense had awoken. Keke Frazier hit multiple shots in the second but Rockmart matched her each step.
The dynamic duo of Berry and Little gave Cedartown fits throughout the first half and led the Lady Jackets to a 27-17 advantage at the midway break.
The Lady Bulldogs did not start the second half on a high note. Rockmart raced out to a 20-plus point lead in the third period. The Lady Jacket defense did not allow a basket for Cedartown in the first six minutes of the second half.
Their efforts down the stretch helped put the game out of reach early. Though Cedartown attempted comebacks in the fourth period, it was simply too little, too late for Coach Gambrell’s squad.
Rockmart (16-6) was led in scoring by Keyarah Berry. The junior finished the game with 34 points, her second 30-plus point performance of the season versus Cedartown. Megan Little added 22 points for the Lady Jackets as well. Senior Emma Evans and sophomore Brandi Jones added 4 points each.
Anna Claire Side also connected on a free-throw in the victory.
As for Cedartown (9-8), they were led in scoring by Keke Turner with 14 points and 5 rebounds. Qiana Watson scored 11 points in the loss while Zoe Diamond Pasley recorded 9 points and 6 rebounds. Kamryn Frazier tallied 4 points while Kam Cochran scored 3 points. Marycille Brumby and Kaylee Nikolopoulus each made a three-pointer versus Rockmart.
Rockmart will go for their fifth win in a row on Tuesday in northern Floyd County. The Lady Jackets will travel to Armuchee for a region matchup. The game will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Armuchee High School.
The Lady Bulldogs are back in action Tuesday looking to end a three-game losing streak. It will be no easy task for Cedartown, though, as they will head south on Highway 27 to play the no. 4 team in 4A, the Troup County Lady Tigers.
Tip-off Tuesday in LaGrange is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live).