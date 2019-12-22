Local teams got to shine for a few days before the holiday break during the Rockmart Christmas Tournament, but the Lady Jackets stole the show with their comeback win as the final night was coming to a close over the weekend.
Starting off, the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs didn’t get to take home the championship gold they wanted, but the team still were recognized for fighting back after a first round loss.
They came back from a loss to Sonoraville to open tournament play on Dec. 19 and won two in a row over Bremen and Central Gwinnett to take a consolation bracket championship win in the Rockmart-hosted tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to the Lady Phoenix on the opening night in a 61-43 loss, but bounced back with a 46-38 and 49-42 pair of wins to finish off the weekend.
Over in the boys brackets, Cedartown and Rockmart both had opportunities to keep playing as well.
The Bulldogs dropped a 76-70 first round loss to Cherokee, but bounced back with wins over Bremen and Furtah Prep. The Blue Devils didn’t have a chance against Cedartown and fell 56-15 in the consolation bracket game on Dec. 20.
Furtah Prep and Cedartown kept it closer, with the Bulldogs coming out on top in a 52-49 finish.
Rockmart meanwhile took a pair of losses in their home tournament in a three-game rut before they finally were able to break the streak against Bremen.
They fell to The King’s Academy in a 60-51 loss to open the tournament, and then couldn’t handle Furtah Prep in a 42-39 finish last Friday night.
The Jackets were able to bounce back with a big win over a struggling Bremen in a 72-37 victory to cap off their Christmas tournament play.
In the boys championship game, Cherokee came out on top of The King’s Academy to finish off the 2019 Christmas Tournament on Saturday night.
Cherokee stormed past The King’s Academy in a 71-34 finish to wrap up the tournament after the Lady Jackets took gold in a close finish with Hiram.
The Christmas break won’t last long for the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs out of the local bunch. They head to the Haralson County Christmas Tournament to play again on Friday, Dec. 27 in an opening round game against Bowdon. The Lady Bulldogs will have to-be-determined tournament opponents on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Dec. 30 as well.
Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are back in region play on Jan. 3 on the road at Cartersville, and then host LaGrange the following day on Jan. 4.
The Rockmart boys squad will travel to play Villa Rica on Dec. 30 with the Lady Jackets, and then get a break until Jan. 3 when they go back to region play hosting Armuchee, then have trip to Dade County on Jan. 4.