Tis the season for basketball, and the Yellow Jackets are back on track in preparation for their upcoming games.
The boys basketball team started back to their regular five day practice schedule, looking forward to their first game in a scrimmage this week.
Head Coach Vic Calhoun feels the team is in good shape and ready for game play.
“We’ve grown over the past two or three weeks and the kids are practicing as hard as I’ve ever had them practice,” he said.
Calhoun noted that several of the team’s players are also hard at work on the football field, so the basketball team will not be at their full potential going into the first few games.
After winning the 7-AA region runner-up title and advancing through to the Sweet Sixteen round of the state playoffs last year, Calhoun is looking to improve in a few areas before starting the 2019-20 season.
“We need to improve our man-to-man defense. Last year, we relied heavily on the trapping zone, but when we got to the state playoffs, we had to play differently on defense,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun praised Seniors Ty Floyd and Tyler Rowland for taking on leadership roles and helping the large group of freshman players this year.
“I look forward to their leadership being something we can depend on all year long,” he said.
The Jackets will face the Darlington Tigers in a scrimmage match-up on November 12. Their regular season schedule starts next week, playing Villa Rica at home at 7:30 p.m.
Rockmart will then host two games over Thanksgiving Break: East Paulding on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. and Rome on Nov. 30 with a JV game at 2:30 p.m. and Varsity game at 5:30 p.m.
The rest of the season’s schedule is TBD, based on the football team’s advancement in the state playoffs.