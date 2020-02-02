The region tournament is right around the corner for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets basketball program, and they’ll be heading into the game with a second seed spot and an opportunity to head into the state tournament with a first round home game.
Finishing out the regular season with a 14-10 record (11-3 in 7-AA and cementing the No. 2 spot) the Jackets found themselves falling just a few points short of Coosa on Senior Night on Jan. 31.
The Jackets took a three-point, 64-61 loss to Coosa at home, but still are well ahead of their region foe in 7-AA as the tournament gets underway this week.
Rockmart went 2-4 in the home stretch of the regular season, beating out Model in a one-point, 66-65 win but falling to rival Cedartown 49-46 on the road.
Armuchee fell by 20 points — 84-64 — to the Jackets on Jan. 28 in last week’s final games of the season.
The region tournament begins this week in Summerville as both the boys and the girls in 7-AA are currently headed up by Chattooga. It was set to kick off on Monday as Armuchee and Gordon Central face off first on Monday, along with Pepperell and Dade County.
Rockmart doesn’t have to play until Thursday with a bye as the No. 2 seed in the region tournament. They’ll be in the last game of the night on Thursday, and are
Model, who came in behind the Jackets in the region rankings, play on Tuesday against the winner of Pepperell and Dade County.
If the Jackets are able to hold on and win out a 7-AA championship, it would be the first time in three years that Chattooga has fallen from the top spot in the region. As it stands currently and without any changes to the way that the tournament works out anywhere around the state, Rockmart has the potential for a matchup with the Temple Tigers.