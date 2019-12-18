The Rockmart Christmas Tournament returns this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. After a successful 2018 Tournament for the girls’ side, eight more squads will hit the hardwood in Rockmart looking to win it all.
The champions of the girls’ bracket in 2018, the Grayson Lady Rams, will not make the return trip to Polk County for this year’s tournament. A new champion will be crowned among mostly northwest Georgia schools like Rockmart, Cedartown, Bremen, Sonoraville, and North and East Paulding.
All teams participating in the tournament will be guaranteed three games, win-or-lose. The first-round matchups will be played Thursday, followed by the second-round Friday, and the third-round Saturday.
In the first round of the girls’ bracket, Rockmart (5-4, 3-1) will face off with East Paulding (2-8, 1-5). The Lady Jackets, who finished third in last year’s tournament, should have a good matchup with the Lady Raiders. Despite East Paulding’s below-.500 record, the 5A squad has taken on solid competition and should make for an interesting first-round game for the host team. That game will begin 7 p.m. at the Rockmart High School gymnasium.
Rockmart is coming off a close loss to Chattooga on their home court 42-38 on Tuesday heading into the tournament.
The winner of that game will take on the victor of the North Paulding-Central Gwinnett clash, and vice versa, the losers will play as well. North Paulding (10-2, 2-0) have proven to be one of the top teams in 7A so far in 2019, and will pose a tough test for the visiting Lady Black Knights (4-8, 1-4) from Lawrenceville. This possible-playoff preview out of 7A is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. in the Rockmart Middle School gym.
In the bottom half of the girls’ bracket, Cedartown (1-1) will meet Sonoraville (7-3, 4-1). The Lady Bulldogs might be coming off a heartbreaking loss to Rockmart, but the Lady Phoenix will be no easy task for Coach Eddie Gambrell’s bunch. Sonoraville, on the other hand, finished second in last year’s Rockmart Christmas Tournament and will aim to make a deep run in the bracket this year too. This game will be played at 4 p.m. at RHS.
The previous matchup is paired with the Bremen-Hiram contest. The Lady Blue Devils (3-7, 1-0) beat out the Lady Hornets (4-5, 3-2) in the second round of last year’s tourney. Though both sides have taken lumps early on, they could turn around their season with a big win here. The 2A versus 5A battle will start at 4 p.m. at RMS.