Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.