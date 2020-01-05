The Rockmart Lady Jackets continue to roll on in their season with big wins at week's end over Armuchee and Dade County to get 2020 rolling.
Rockmart's latest win came in a trip to Dade County to face the Lady Wolverines in a region contest that saw the Lady Jackets put up a 48-32 win on the road.
A second half, 30-point run gave Rockmart the opportunity to pull away for the 16-point win to cap off the week in region play and move them to 5-1 overall in 7-AA, just ahead of Gordon Central and Chattooga with the same records in region play. The weekend win sets up Rockmart for showdowns this week on Tuesday after press time on the road at Coosa, then traveling this Friday to Chattooga.
In their first game back from the break last Friday, the Lady Jackets swept through an Armuchee team that just couldn't keep up. It was also an opportunity for other Rockmart girls to have a chance at scoring, though junior Keyarah Berry still put up the most points on the night with 17 in the score book against the Lady Indians.
Megan Little was just behind her with a hot hand with 15 on the night.
Head Coach Andre Clark said it was just what he was hoping to see happen for Berry and her teammates with the second half of the season now underway.
"I thought for the first time that someone else was going to lead in scoring," Clark said following the Armuchee game. "But Keyarah still got a couple more points than everyone else did... Everybody except one person scored that was playing tonight, so that shows me that we're starting to trust each other as teammates a little more."
With a pair of big wins going into this week, Clark said that he hopes to see a lot more defensive work from the Lady Jackets and move the ball around on offense more.
He is glad to see his squad avoiding mistakes on the floor in quality wins.
"We didn't turn the ball over to Armuchee a lot," Clark said. "I like our defense. We play pretty good defense, and we're pressing a lot. So I'm liking what we're doing on the defensive end."
He also hopes that offensive production from other players on the floor beside Berry - who has been scoring double digit points each game and in some cases going as high as 44 on the night earlier in the season.
"It's going to be important for us to get the ball to other people," he said. "Keyarah can't keep up 40 points a night. That's unfair to her. At some point her body is going to wear down."
Following this week's games on the road at Coosa and Chattooga, the Lady Jackets return home on Saturday to host Bremen, then host Dade County on Jan. 14.